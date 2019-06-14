Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's new Standing Panel passes 23 resolutions

At the meeting, the GHMC decided to buy six dual-purpose floating trash collectors - three with a storage capacity of 3,000 kg, and three with a capacity of 4,800 kg costing Rs 15.33 crore.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (Photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-elected Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which met for the first time under the chairmanship of GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan, passed 23 resolutions here on Thursday. 

At the meeting, the GHMC decided to buy six dual-purpose floating trash collectors - three with a storage capacity of 3,000 kg, and three with a capacity of 4,800 kg. These machines will cost around Rs 15.33 crore and will be used to clean lakes within GHMC limits.

The corporation decided to obtain Rs 305 crore under sanctioned municipal bonds, either in June or July this year, to speed up the ongoing Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) in the city.

It plans to lay a link road at State Home, Madhura Nagar, and two government and six private properties would be acquired for this. A road under the bridge (RuB), with approaches at the Hitec City railway station, near the existing bridge number 215, will be constructed.

Further, 48 computer operators have been sanctioned, on an outsourcing basis, to the newly-created Kukatpally zone and other zones. The GHMC also agreed to build a flyover and skywalk from the Stadium metro station to IT park.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp