Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's new Standing Panel passes 23 resolutions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-elected Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which met for the first time under the chairmanship of GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan, passed 23 resolutions here on Thursday.

At the meeting, the GHMC decided to buy six dual-purpose floating trash collectors - three with a storage capacity of 3,000 kg, and three with a capacity of 4,800 kg. These machines will cost around Rs 15.33 crore and will be used to clean lakes within GHMC limits.

The corporation decided to obtain Rs 305 crore under sanctioned municipal bonds, either in June or July this year, to speed up the ongoing Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) in the city.

It plans to lay a link road at State Home, Madhura Nagar, and two government and six private properties would be acquired for this. A road under the bridge (RuB), with approaches at the Hitec City railway station, near the existing bridge number 215, will be constructed.

Further, 48 computer operators have been sanctioned, on an outsourcing basis, to the newly-created Kukatpally zone and other zones. The GHMC also agreed to build a flyover and skywalk from the Stadium metro station to IT park.