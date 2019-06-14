Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rag-picker arrested for murdering partner over suspicion

The arrested suspected that his partner was having affairs with other men.

Published: 14th June 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man was arrested by the RGI airport police on Thursday for allegedly killing his partner at Shamshabad. The accused, V Srinu, had killed his partner, M Padmamma, suspecting that she had affairs with other men.

According to police, Srinu was married and had two children, but his wife left him. Padmamma was also married and had gotten separated from her husband. Both of them met each other during a train journey and became friends. Later they got into a relationship and moved to Shamshabad, where they made a living from rag-picking. 

Srinu had been suspicious that Padmamma was having affair with other men for the past few months. On Tuesday, he took her to a nearby graveyard to consume liquor. Padmamma also consumed liquor and dozed off. Srinu then hit her with a boulder, killing her on the spot.

