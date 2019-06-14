Hyderabad's Ameerpet-Hitec City Metro route gets one more train to ease passenger traffic

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To cater to the increasing passenger rush on the Ameerpet-Hitec City route, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has introduced one more additional train on the route from Thursday.

This additional train will now be continued until the reversal facility at Hitec city is completed, after which the frequency of trains would be increased as per the requirement.

The Hitec City metro station currently does not have a train reversal facility that is required at every terminal station, to equip coaches to take U-turns and travel in the opposite route.

Currently two rakes transit parallely on each platform, which means the train that comes to Hitec City station cannot go back on the reverse route. This has lead to delay of the intervals between each train, as Hitec City witnesses the highest number of passengers among all the non-intersectional stations with a footfall of 17,000 everyday, especially during peak office hours.

Speaking to Express, NVS Readdy, managing director of HMRL, explained, “For now, to tackle this issue we are running three trains on each side at a seven-minute interval so that passengers are not inconvenienced. He further added, “Because of heavy traffic congestion in the area around Hitec City, it is difficult to get permission from the traffic police to partly close traffic for construction of this facility.

Therefore the work needs to be done in a sequential mode. We have completed construction of the foundation and the pillars have been completed, and now the systems work is going on until the next planned station at Mindspace.”

Thus HMRL is currently looking at different alternatives, such as, whether to complete and make the reversal facility near Cyber Towers operation or to straight away start off the Mindspace metro station by the end of July, which will be equipped with the train reversal facility.

However, according to Reddy, both options need to be weighed, in terms of cost and technicality.

“To construct the reversal facility, the work needs to be completed in a safe manner without disrupting traffic.

Then tracks have to be laid, electrification needs to be done and finally, the signalling system needs to be put in place which requires elaborate testing as it is imperative to the safe transit of these trains.”