Hyderabad's Moazzam Jahi Market restoration works inspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar inspected the restoration work of the iconic Moazzam Jahi Market on Thursday.

Kumar asked officials to ensure the minarets of the buildings are lit up at the earliest.

He said this needed to be done in a way that the basic structure is not damaged.

Once the structure is restored, all shops in the complex would be numbered and have uniform signage.

Flooring in the structure will have a uniform look, by the use of stone of a particular kind.

A stone encryption outside the structure, with its history, will be put up as well.

GHMC Central Zone Commissioner Musharaf Ali and other senior officials were also present.