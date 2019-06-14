Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Moazzam Jahi Market restoration works inspected

Municipal administration's principal secretary asked officials to ensure the minarets of the Moazzam Jahi Market are lit up at the earliest.

Published: 14th June 2019

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on his inspection at Moazzam Jahi Market.

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar on his inspection at Moazzam Jahi Market. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar inspected the restoration work of the iconic Moazzam Jahi Market on Thursday.

Kumar asked officials to ensure the minarets of the buildings are lit up at the earliest.

He said this needed to be done in a way that the basic structure is not damaged. 

Once the structure is restored, all shops in the complex would be numbered and have uniform signage.

Flooring in the structure will have a uniform look, by the use of stone of a particular kind.

A stone encryption outside the structure, with its history, will be put up as well. 

GHMC Central Zone Commissioner Musharaf Ali and other senior officials were also present.

Hyderabad Moazzam Jahi Market

