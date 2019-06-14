Home Cities Hyderabad

Late Tollywood director Dasari’s son Prabhu goes missing, police suspect marriage dispute

The elder son of Tollywood director and former Union minister late Dasari Narayana Rao went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Union Minister Dasari Narayana Rao son Hari Hara Prabhu at guest house near Vadapalani.

Union Minister Dasari Narayana Rao son Hari Hara Prabhu at guest house near Vadapalani. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A case was registered by the Jubilee Hills police following a complaint lodged by the family members. 

According to police, Dasari’s elder son Prabhu left his residence in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday and did not return. 

Police suspect that disputes between wife and husband could be the reason for his missing.  Prabhu had a love marriage with Susheela in 1995. 

