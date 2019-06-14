Late Tollywood director Dasari’s son Prabhu goes missing, police suspect marriage dispute
Published: 14th June 2019 08:59 AM | Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:59 AM
HYDERABAD: The elder son of Tollywood director and former Union minister late Dasari Narayana Rao went missing under suspicious circumstances.
A case was registered by the Jubilee Hills police following a complaint lodged by the family members.
According to police, Dasari’s elder son Prabhu left his residence in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday and did not return.
Police suspect that disputes between wife and husband could be the reason for his missing. Prabhu had a love marriage with Susheela in 1995.