University of Hyderabad disconnects water, power supply to six hostels

The University of Hyderabad administration said the decision was taken after issuing several notices and extending deadlines to students to shift to other hostels during summer months.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration on Thursday has disconnected water and power supply to six of its hostels.

It also stated that the decision was taken to save water and electricity during summer since the university has not been receiving water from Manjeera for a couple of months now.

Over 650 students were allowed to stay back in the campus, during summer vacation, for valid reasons on payment of Rs 1000, for students who belong to general category, and Rs 750, for students who belong to OBC, said the university in its statement. 

“Despite extending deadlines and repeatedly urging students to shift to other hostels to enable them to study for forthcoming examinations, and after explaining to the students the need to co-operate given the restricted power and water supply during summer, it is unfair on the part of the students to stage protests,” the university said in a release.

Students have been asked to give up their protests and focus on preparing for the ensuing competitive examinations by utilising library facilities and attending internships. 

“The university views roadblocks and any such similar activity seriously and will take appropriate action if students attempt to derail normal activity on the campus,” the varsity said.

