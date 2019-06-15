Social welfare schools in Hyderabad promote innovation and freedom through ‘Dil Se’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Innovative approach towards teaching and grooming students seems to be ingrained in the social welfare residential educational institutions society schools, as the society has started various new measures like ‘Dil Se’ to greet teachers and ‘Freedom Schools’ for collaborative teaching and learning from the peers.

Imagine students not just taking attendance and managing the class, but also conducting classes, deciding what is to be taught and how it is to be done and evaluating each other--even as the teacher just acts as an observer.

This is what the Society secretary RS Praveen Kumar calls the ‘Freedom Schools’.

During a freewheeling chat with Express editorial team, he said 27 of the TSWREIS schools across the State would be converted into ‘Freedom Schools’ this academic year.

In addition, the Society has started another initiative called ‘Dil Se’ wherein students have to either hug, fist bump or give a high-five to teacher before entering class.

“This is to break the stereotype. A teacher has to be respected. A teacher is a source of knowledge and authority, but he/she is not a source of fear. In fact, in ‘Freedom Schools’ I am encouraging the students to address me by my name instead of mister,” he said.