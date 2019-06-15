Home Cities Hyderabad

Four heritage sites in Hyderabad to get a facelift

The heritage sites will be cleaned, fenced, replenished with greenery and lit up, as required by the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mahbub Mansion

Mahbub Mansion (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four overlooked heritage sites in the city have been shortlisted for being cleaned and to be made aesthetically pleasing as a first measure as part of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD)’s efforts to form an ‘informal’ heritage advisory committee.

The monuments, Hillfort Palace, Mishq Mahal at Attapur, Mahbub Mansion and Shaikpet Sarai, will be cleaned, fenced, replenished with greenery and lit up, as required, by the GHMC, the Hyderabad Heritage Trust group said in a post on Facebook.

Principal Secretary of MAUD Arvind Kumar was not reachable despite several calls and text messages. 

Hillfort Palace was built in 1915 by Sir Nizamat Jung who served as the Chief Justice in the Nizam’s government.

He stayed in the palace for 15 years.

It also housed Prince Moazzam Jah, the son of the seventh Nizam. Subsequently, after the accession of Hyderabad State to the Indian Union, it was transformed into a luxury hotel.

However, now the property lies neglected.

Similar are the conditions of the other three, especially the Mahbub Mansion which was the epitome of grandeur during the time of the Nizams.

The mansion once had two hundred acre of residential land, and a stable of quality that gave international ones a run for its money. Today, calling it an haunted mansion would be an understatement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hillfort Palace Mahbub Mansion Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp