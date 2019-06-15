Hyderabad NRI alleges abuse by Deputy Speaker, son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Requesting the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take action against Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud and his son Kiran Goud, an NRI Ch Venkat Reddy, who purchased an open plot in Mettuguda in the city, has alleged that they were trying to encroach his plot.

Speaking to media persons today here, the NRI said he had purchased 650 square yards open plot at Mettuguda and placed some security guards at the site.

Even as there are some legal issues, he is fighting before the court of law. However, some unknown persons came to his open plot and tried to occupy it. “Padmarao Goud and his son Kiran Goud, both had threatened him with dire consequences,” Reddy said.