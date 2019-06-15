Home Cities Hyderabad

Payment refund new bait of cyber fraudsters, warn Rachakonda police

The fraud victim in his mid-30s came across an ad for selling a scooter on an e-commerce platform and approached the seller, who identified himself as a Central Armed Police Force employee.

Published: 15th June 2019

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “We will pay back the excess amount or the amount related to the failed transaction” is the new bait of Cyber fraudsters to target their victims.

In one such case, a city-based businessman opted to purchase a scooter through an online platform and contacted the seller.

He was asked to pay more than the quoted price, on the pretext that the amount was not received. The seller then asked the victim to transfer the amount again and promised to refund if he would receive the amount twice.

The victim went on to pay more than Rs 1 lakh for a scooter worth  Rs 75,000. 

Several victims who fell prey to this new type of fraud approach Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police.

Having started probe into the cases, warned people to be alert of fraudsters and suggested to not proceed with financial transactions, without verifying the vehicle and seller in person.

The victim in his mid-30s came across an ad for selling a scooter on an e-commerce platform and approached the seller, who identified himself as a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) employee.

He quoted around Rs 40,000 price for his scooter and told the victim that he was moving out of Hyderabad on an emergency.

After taking the victim into confidence, the fraudster started extracting money from the victim towards various charges and advance payment. 

Amid other lies, the fraudster also claimed that the vehicle is in transit and would be delivered only after the payment is completed, forcing the victim to shell out almost double the price of the vehicle, only to realise that he was cheated.

