Home Cities Hyderabad

Poorna’s Everest climb a proud moment for Hyderabad welfare institutes

Well-known mountaineer, B Shekhar Babu, was brought on board to train 110 children, of which only 40 could leave a mark for further advanced training.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

School officials say it was a challenge at first to find parents who would be ready to give permission to their young children for undertaking the challenging sport of mountaineering.

School officials say it was a challenge at first to find parents who would be ready to give permission to their young children for undertaking the challenging sport of mountaineering. Image for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Malavath Poorna shot to fame across the world for being the youngest girl to conquer the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, at the age of 13 years and 11 months, it was not just Poorna who was under a newfound limelight, but also Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) of which Poorna is an alumnus. She is now pursuing BA second year in a TSWREIS degree college. 

However, it was not an easy task, both for Poorna as well as TSWREIS. Reminiscing the same, TSWREIS Secretary, RS Praveen Kumar said that it was a challenge at first to find parents who would be ready to give permission to their young children for undertaking the challenging sport of mountaineering. 

Kumar said that it was with great difficulty, only in 2013 he was able to gather 110 students with permission from their parents to train for mountaineering. Well-known mountaineer, B Shekhar Babu, was brought on board to train these 110 children, of which only 40 could leave a mark for further advanced training, said Kumar. Of these 40, 20 were sent to Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling. 

Kumar said that at first, the institute rejected the proposal of training young children in high altitude mountaineering but only after much persuasion did the institute accept the proposal. 

Just a month before Poorna was to scale the Everest, tragedy struck in April 2014 as 16 people were killed in an avalanche on Everest. 

However, an undeterred Poorna went on to scale the highest mountain in the world on May 25, 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Everest hyderabad Mount Everest Mountain climber

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp