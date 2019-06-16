Home Cities Hyderabad

1,480 ganja chocolates seized near Hyderabad, two held

The same day, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s Hyderabad unit busted a ganja smuggling racket and seized Rs 1.88 crore worth ganja, concealed under a load of coconuts.

1,480 ganja chocolates, weighing more than 8 kg were seized from the accused Mihir and Anil Agarwal.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ganja chocolates were seized and two persons were arrested at Balanagar by the Excise sleuths on Saturday. Nearly 1,480 ganja chocolates, weighing more than 8 kg were seized from the accused Mihir and Anil Agarwal.

According to Balanagar Excise officials, during raids on pan shops in Balanagar, where they found the ganja chocolates in two shops.

The chocolates were seized and the duo was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The same day, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s Hyderabad unit busted a ganja smuggling racket and seized ganja, concealed under a load of coconuts, worth Rs 1.88 crore on the city outskirts.

The ganja, weighing 944 kg, was being smuggled in a lorry from Bhadrachalam area, said officials. 

