Hyderabad building violators to pay demolition cost too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Building violators beware! Those persons who built unauthorised buildings or any other illegal structures without valid permission will now have to face a double whammy.

Not only would such offenders see their prized possession demolished but also have to cough up the cost of demolition and manpower employed razing the building.

A decision to penalise building violators was taken at a meeting convened by GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore with town planning officials here on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner said construction of unauthorised structures is on the rise in Greater Hyderabad limits, with each passing day due to lack of fear among citizens besides negligence on the part of town planning officials in taking action against the unauthorised constructions.

After identifying the illegal constructions, the town planning staff should immediately slap notices on the violators and initiate demolitions after following due procedures.

After carrying out the demolitions, the town planning wing should collect the amount incurred towards demolition from the building violators. This is clearly laid down in the GHMC Act.

However GHMC is not implementing the rules seriously, he said.

Of the total grievances received from the general public, 80 per cent pertains to town planning section, Dana Kishore said. Training would be given to town planning officials on legal issues like filing of petitions and counter affidavits in courts.

An app for town planning wing will also be developed which include building permissions, identification of unauthorised constructions, issuing of notices, violation of building rules and other issues. A tab will also be provided to them, the Commissioner said.

The meeting was attended by GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) Director Viswajit Kampati, GHMC Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy, Town Planning director Srinivasa Rao among others.