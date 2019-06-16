Home Cities Hyderabad

Sudanese students find themselves left in the lurch in Hyderabad

A student in Hyderabad says about his family in Sudan, 'If you are inside the house you will be safe. If one is outside, they stand the risk of getting shot'

Published: 16th June 2019

Sudanese protesters wave national flags at the sit-in outside the military headquarters, in Khartoum

Sudanese protesters wave national flags at the sit-in outside the military headquarters, in Khartoum (File photo| AP)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing armed conflict and instability in Sudan have had a devastating impact on the lives of several Sudanese students who are pursuing their studies in various colleges in the city. 

These Sudanese nationals mostly depend on government scholarships and money sent from home.  With the Sudan government stopping the scholarship being sent to these students, they are left in the lurch.  

“Since the beginning of this month, the internet has been blocked in Sudan. We cannot contact anyone, and money transfer is also not possible,” said Ahmed Suleiman, a student of JNTU.

Suleiman has also not been able to get in touch with his parents directly, and he got to know from his friends that they were safe. “I somehow got the news that they are alive. We cannot even know what is going on there,” the 25-year-old said. 

The same was reiterated by Mohammed el Muzamil Ahmed Suliman Adam, the vice-president of Sudan Students Union of India. Muzamil, who also confirmed that his kin was safe, said, “If you are inside the house you will be safe. If one is outside, they stand the risk of getting shot.” 

However, Muzamil said that of the 5,000 strong Sudanese community in the State, many do not know the fate of their kin. “Many are not receiving money and it is getting tough for them,” Muzamil said that there have been no help from locals while stressing that there should be more awareness over the issue. 

The political crisis in Sudan can be traced back to December 2018 when President Omar Al Bashir hiked up prices of bare essentials to stave off an economic crisis. However, the measures were met with protests by citizens and in April, the military overthrew the President and took charge. 

The Transitional Military Council (TMC), who has been in charge of Sudan, was entrusted with returning normalcy in the country and implementing a democratic form of government. However, the TMC was responsible for the violent attack on protesters on June 3 which left at least 30 dead. 

