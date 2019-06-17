Home Cities Hyderabad

A day after assault on dancer, DGP asks for comprehensive report

It is reported that the DGP asked the officials to look into the issue and submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most pubs in Hyderabad’s posh localities of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur and Begumpet hire bar dancers to entertain customers in violation of norms, but the police have apparently not taken a serious view of this. The issue came to light following the assault on a dancer from Lisbon Restobar on Friday night.

“Hiring dancers to entertain customers in pubs is banned. Pub managements are not allowed to serve liquor or have customers dance on the floor beyond stipulated timings,” a senior police official told Express.

However, to cope with the competition, a number of pubs violate these rules and hire women to perform obscene dances. These women, including minors, are brought in from different States to entertain customers.

The Punjagutta police, who registered cases and arrested four women for assaulting the dancer from Lisbon Restobar on Friday, are understood to have obtained leads about one Murali, who hired dance girls to entertain customers at the pub. An audio tape of a conversation between the victim and Murali regarding hiring of dance girls has also come into circulation. The pub management reportedly told the police that the arrested women were not dance girls from the pub, but customers.

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy called up police officials and inquired into the incident of the bar dancer being assaulted. It is reported that the DGP asked the officials to look into the issue and submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

Following the DGP’s direction, senior officials conducted internal inquiries into the alleged negligence by staff in the police patrolling vehicle. The victim claimed the patrolling staff didn’t rescue her while she was being assaulted, but just advised her to go to the police station and lodge a complaint after she was stripped and beaten up.

Hiring dancers banned in city

