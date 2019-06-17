Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad police to appeal to private firms once again

The incident in question exposed the negligent attitude of private firms towards the safety of their women staff.

IPS, The police said that CCTV footage had captured the attackers and they were making efforts to nab them.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police had earlier written to all private firms regarding the measures to be taken for the safety of their women employees, especially of those working night shifts. After the Indigo employee’s harassment incident, they are likely to conduct another meeting with private firms operating in their area.

According to senior police officials, though orders were issued in the month of May 2019, most of the companies are yet to comply with them. A majority of the firms operating in the IT corridor are following the guidelines and providing transport to their employees, but certain other companies operating in other parts of Cyberabad, especially those located on the outskirts, seem to remain non-compliant, observe officials.

The incident in question exposed the negligent attitude of private firms towards the safety of their women staff. Officials had been planning to review the compliance of the guidelines in a couple of weeks.
“Primarily, the victim was not provided with transport. This is a violation of orders and it will be treated seriously. We will write to them (airlines company) about the issue,” said an official from Cyberabad Commissionerate.

TAGS
Cyberabad police

