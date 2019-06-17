Half of homeless shelters in city do not function

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rehabilitation of the homeless in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), is in a sorry state of affairs. Nearly 50 per cent of shelters are not functioning in 14 major ULBs, spread across 13 districts in the State.

The Project Sanction Committee (PSC), which monitors shelters for urban homeless has found that out of 55 shelters, only 24 shelters are currently functioning, 24 shelters are defunct, while another eight shelters were newly sanctioned this financial year. There are no shelters in about 130 ULBs, including ones that were announced recently.

The established shelters for homeless which are not functioning in the ULBs include Greater Hyderabad (six out of 14), Nizamabad (2), Warangal (2), Adilabad (2), Sangareddy (2), Nalgonda (3), Khammam (1), Mahabubnagar (1), Peddapalli (3), Siddipet (1) and Suryapet (1). Though State Government wanted ULBs, including GHMC, to ensure that nobody remains shelterless in their respective jurisdictions.

In Hyderabad, one shelter at the Government Maternity Hospital at Koti had stopped functioning a long time ago, and is the reason for inconvenience to attendants of patients. At another four shelters in the city, for which funds were sanctioned more than four years ago, construction is yet to start. Another shelter needs approval from State Level Shelter Monitoring Committee (SLSMC).

As per guidelines of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana a shelter has be established for a population of one lakh or more. According to this criteria, the city needs at least 76 shelters.The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TSMEPMA), a wing of the Municipal Administration Department has asked GHMC and Project Directors of TSMEPMA to ensure pending issues relating to sanctioned shelters are dealt with soon. It has asked for infrastructure to be prepared as per the guidelines and for the timeline for functioning of sanctioned shelters to be submitted by next week. Officials told Express that out of the total 143 ULBs in the State, about 55 ULBs have shelters. The Government has sanctioned Rs 30.70 crore of which an amount of Rs16.85 crore has been released.