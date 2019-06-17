Home Cities Hyderabad

Heatwave to prevail for two more days

AS the southwest monsoon takes its own sweet time to reach Telangana, the heat wave days are not over for the State yet.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the southwest monsoon takes its own sweet time to reach Telangana, the heat wave days are not over for the State yet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that for the next two days, severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in all districts of the State.

The maximum temperatures recorded were as much as 3-7 degree Celsius above normal across the State on Sunday. The highest temperature recorded was 43.2 degree Celsius at Bhadrachalam. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 38.2 degree Celsius — 4.5 degree Celsius above normal.
It has been over a week since monsoon arrived in Kerala but it has not yet reached Telangana. In fact, as on Sunday, the monsoon had not even reached the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
southwest monsoon Telangana India Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp