Heatwave to prevail for two more days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the southwest monsoon takes its own sweet time to reach Telangana, the heat wave days are not over for the State yet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that for the next two days, severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in all districts of the State.

The maximum temperatures recorded were as much as 3-7 degree Celsius above normal across the State on Sunday. The highest temperature recorded was 43.2 degree Celsius at Bhadrachalam. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 38.2 degree Celsius — 4.5 degree Celsius above normal.

It has been over a week since monsoon arrived in Kerala but it has not yet reached Telangana. In fact, as on Sunday, the monsoon had not even reached the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh.