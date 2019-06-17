Maternity services to be available at Cantonment General Hospital

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maternity services will soon be available at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital at Bolarum, as the State government is making preparations for the same. Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) members have met TRS working president KT Rama Rao, and for the second time, submitted a no objection certificate (NOC) to provide these services. Following this, Rama Rao told officials of the health, medical and family welfare department to launch maternity and casualty services at the hospital.

Rebuilt after demolishing a British-era dispensary, the Cantonment General hospital was inaugurated in 2015. Despite having 30 beds, it functioned as an out-patient facility. SCB authorities planned to start gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, radiology, neurology, orthopaedic, physiotherapy, and 24-hour emergency services, but this was not possible due to a lack of funds. Hence, they sought help from the State government.

Orders to start maternity services were issued to the director of the public health commission, said officials of the State health, medical and family welfare department. They added that a four-member team from the department has been formed to visit the hospital and submit a report on the required equipment, doctors, and other staff. The needed equipment and staff would then be allocated by the State government, officials said.

“Health department authorities promised to launch the services at the Cantonment General Hospital in a couple of days,” said SCB vice president J Rama Kirshan, adding that these services would benefit the poor, as patients would get government-scheme kits.

S Chandrasekhar, of the Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads (OSCAR), said, “Infighting among elected board members led to shortage of funds, due to which the facility could not be expanded. Now, with the elections to cantantoment boards approaching, the board members’ effort to seek financial aid from the already-strained State government is laughable,” said Chandrasekhar.

