NIMS doctors to hold protest today

Published: 17th June 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences will protest on Monday against the brutal attack on a junior doctor in a medical college in Kolkata, West Bengal. The protest will begin at 8am and continue till 11 am, and will be addressed by Indian Medical Association’s president Dr. Prathap Reddy. Dr Gundagani Srinivas, convenor of NIMS RDA, said, “Due to the protest some elective services will be affected until 11am, including OP. However, emergency services will continue without any problems.” Similarly Telangana Junior Doctor’s Association will also protest at Osmania General Hospital to condemn increasing attacks on junior doctors across the country.

Earlier this month, a junior doctor at NIMS was also manhandled and abused by inebriated kin of a patient, and also was hurled abuses. It had come to light, during that incident that security forces at NIMS was almost short by 50 per cent.

