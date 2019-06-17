Ryots partner with Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority to develop their land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many farmers in the State are partnering with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the development of their land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) at two sites at Bacharam in Keesara and Choutuppal areas.

According to officials, land near Pratap Singaram area would also be developed under the land pooling scheme, after a majority of the farmers have agreed to partner with the HMDA officials. The HMDA official will hold a meeting for the farmers, who have not agreed to partner. In the meeting, the officials will explain to them about the benefits of the land pooling scheme.

Farmers have agreed to partner for land development in about 200 acres in Bacharam of Keesara mandal, 150 acres in Choutuppal areas and Pratap Singaram in Ghatkesar Mandal. In the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, of the 600 acres, farmers have agreed to partner for 400 acres of lands.

Speaking to Express, HMDA Director (Planning) K Srinivas, said, “For two sites at Bacharam and Choutuppal, the land development process would be carried out by following due procedures. LPS makes farmers or landowners to partner with HMDA in development and more importantly, they are not deprived of their land instead they get well-developed plots.”

Meanwhile, many farmers from different villages and mandals are coming to HMDA office and enquiring about the land pooling scheme. The HMDA officials are explaining them about the salient features of land pooling schemes.

Under this scheme, HMDA serves as a facilitator and provides all necessary infrastructure, including roads, water supply, drainage, electricity, open spaces, parks, community service area and proportionately shares the developed plot with owners.

The partnership indicates the partnership between government, private, and community for urban land development.

The Land Pooling scheme is regarded as one of the best readjustment techniques for the planned provision in an urban environment, infrastructure and supply of urban land without external investment.The concept of land-pooling is when a group of landowners together pool their land for the development of the land. They partner with HMDA which acts as a facilitator, plan and provide all necessary world-class infrastructure, community service area; consolidate the land parcels and give back proportionately developed plots to the owners.

The cost of planning and providing infrastructure is covered from the land, which is contributed by each landowner. So, under this scheme, the landowner gets back a developed piece of land.For example, if farmers hand overs 100 acres of land under LPS, depending on the topography, a fully developed plot would be created,with the help of the officials.

Further, the HMDA and farmers share the developed plot area equally. If 100 acres of fully developed plot is created, HMDA gets 50 acres and farmers gets rest 50 acres. Srinivas said that LPS offers will benefit to the land owners. “The farmers would get developed land by HMDA. In future, they also can sell their land or in can if they want to do constructions on the plot, they can do it, as per their requirements,” he added.