‘School not letting my wards attend classes’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nagarjuna School, which was in the eye of controversy just last week when a 10th standard student accidentally fell from the 4th floor of a building, is in the news for wrong reasons once again. This time, a parent of two children studying in 5th and 7th student has alleged that his wards are not being allowed to attend classes due to non- payment of fees.

The parent, B Ramakrishna, was protesting near the school on Sunday, stating that the school has prevented his two children from attending school for the last three days.

“When the academic session began, they suddenly hiked the fee and we could not afford it suddenly. When we failed to pay, they denied entry to my children to classes,” noted Ramakrishna.

He further alleged that the children were humiliated and sent outside the school premises without notice to parents, risking their safety.

The school had been in the news after a 10th standard student, Veevika, fell off from the building a day after schools reopened. Her parents had alleged negligence from authorities in not providing safety grills and other measures.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school A Padma noted, “The children are studying with us since five years and their family has always paid fees late.The management, last year after final exams, decided to hand them their TC. When the new academic year began, he again began sending school, rejecting the TC and said sent the same via registered post.”