Home Cities Hyderabad

Self-styled godman arrested for 'raping' teenager in Hyderabad

The girl informed the matter to a family member, who lodged a complaint with the police on Friday last.

Published: 17th June 2019 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A self-styled godman was taken into custody for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at her house here under the pretext of ridding her house of evil spirits, police said Sunday.

The accused (25), claiming to have supernatural powers, had told the teenager's parents there were evil spirits in her house and that he would help in getting rid of them, and then took them to a shrine in Bidar district of Karnataka a week ago, police said based on a complaint.

"On June 11, the accused, pretending to perform some rituals, went to the girl's house and allegedly sexually assaulted her," a police official said.

The girl informed the matter to a family member, who lodged a complaint with the police on Friday last.

Following this, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) was registered, and the godman was taken into custody, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godman Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp