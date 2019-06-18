Home Cities Hyderabad

Cataract surgery common charity project launched in Secunderabad

The Drishti project, worth Rs 25 lakh, aims to perform free cataract surgeries to 500 people.

Published: 18th June 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 12th edition of Freemasons treasure hunt was flagged off at St. John’s Freemasons Hall in West Marredpally, Secunderabad on Sunday.

During the event, Drishti, a cataract surgery common charity project (involving 500 patients) was launched.

The event was an initiative of Lodge Keys No. 297, the primary unit of Freemasonry. Enthusiasts in over 40 cars took part in the hunt.

The participants of the treasure hunt were given ten clues, which they had to solve and reach the culmination point at Goshamahal Baradari Masonic building within two hours.

Also, the participants were told to perform a maximum of three random acts of kindness.

The first three winners were given away prizes worth Rs 25000, Rs 15000 and Rs 10,000.

The Drishti project, worth Rs 25 lakh, is taken up in association with LV Prasad Eye Institute.

The team aims to perform 500 cataract surgeries on deserving people in the next six months for free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad cataract surgery Hyderabad freemasons treasure hunt Freemasons treasure hunt Drishti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp