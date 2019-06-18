Cataract surgery common charity project launched in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 12th edition of Freemasons treasure hunt was flagged off at St. John’s Freemasons Hall in West Marredpally, Secunderabad on Sunday.

During the event, Drishti, a cataract surgery common charity project (involving 500 patients) was launched.

The event was an initiative of Lodge Keys No. 297, the primary unit of Freemasonry. Enthusiasts in over 40 cars took part in the hunt.

The participants of the treasure hunt were given ten clues, which they had to solve and reach the culmination point at Goshamahal Baradari Masonic building within two hours.

Also, the participants were told to perform a maximum of three random acts of kindness.

The first three winners were given away prizes worth Rs 25000, Rs 15000 and Rs 10,000.

The Drishti project, worth Rs 25 lakh, is taken up in association with LV Prasad Eye Institute.

The team aims to perform 500 cataract surgeries on deserving people in the next six months for free.