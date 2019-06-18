Home Cities Hyderabad

Doctors go on strike, many services in Telangana hit

President of Indian Medical Association-Telangana said, while the State does have a protection mechanism in place, the manual implementation is close to nil.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors protest outside Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Doctors protest outside Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors from private and government hospitals and medical colleges across Hyderabad protested against the brutal assault on a junior doctor by a mob earlier this month in Kolkata.

As a part of the strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), out-patient services along with elective surgery-related services remained shut for 24 hours.

The different doctor’s welfare outfits across hospitals had three major demands -- a Central Protection Act, a safe environment in medical colleges and hospitals, and the immediate revoking of the proposed age-hike in the retirement age for medical professors.

Doctors were also seen staging awareness skits and street plays, depicting what medicos go through in an emergency ward.

Dr Gundagani Srinivas, convenor of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science Resident Doctors Association, said, “Our main demand is to legislate a Central Protection Act to hold mobs and assaulters accountable with rigorous imprisonment of up to 12 years.”

Drawing a comparison to the punishment meted out for attacking police personnel, Dr Srinivas, added, “Similar to how an attack on police is taken seriously, we would like the State to back up medical and healthcare professionals as well. We have also asked for Special Armed Forces, as existing security measures have failed.”

Doctors protest outside Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.
(Bottom) A patient waits for a doctor to tend to him. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

Dr Prathap Reddy, president of Indian Medical Association-Telangana, said, “While the State does have a protection mechanism in place, the manual implementation is close to nil. There have been multiple assaults on doctors in the recent past in many hospitals. However, the State Protection Act has not been implemented once.”

TJUDA extends strike for another day

Telangana Junior Doctors Association will be continuing the strike at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday, and will be boycotting elective services to protest the proposed hike in retirement age of medical college professors. Dr P S Vijayender, chairman of TJUDA said, “ We extend our support for the protest meeting, Nirudyoga Sabha, opposing retirement age hike.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana doctor strike Telangana strike Telangana Doctor strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp