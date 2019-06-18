Home Cities Hyderabad

Even with passes, many parents stranded outside Osmania University's 80th convocation ceremony

Several parents could not directly witness their children at the ceremony as they were not allowed inside the auditorium, instead were made to sit outside and watch the proceedings on a large screen.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Osmania University

Osmania University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The convocations ceremony at Osmania University was almost a seven-hour long affair.

Several parents, however, could not directly witness their children to participate in the event.

They were not allowed inside the auditorium and instead made to sit outside and watch the proceedings on a large screen.

This was in spite of authorities issuing passes to the parents.

Speaking to Express, a student, requesting anonymity, said the university authorities had insulted their parents. “They issued passes to my parents. But they were not allowed to enter the auditorium. My parents had to watch the programme from outside, on a screen. We are disappointed with the administration,” he said.

Interestingly, it is learnt that the university had hired a private photography firm for the event coverage.

Students were charged around Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 for pictures. The firm’s photographers were seen distributing visiting cards to students when they were leaving the stage.

Meanwhile, the intelligence wing and special branch sleuths kept a close eye on people attending the event. The University campus was kept under tight security. Overall, the event concluded peacefully.

