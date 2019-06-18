Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation identifies 1,500 more homeless in one-night survey

As per the government directions, Urban Local Bodies including GHMC  should ensure that no destitute remains without shelter and should have a dignified life by June end.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Destitutes sleeping at Chitti Nagar tunnel in Vijayawada. Image used for representational purposes.

Destitutes sleeping at Chitti Nagar tunnel in Vijayawada. Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another 1,502 persons were found homeless in Greater Hyderabad limits as per the enumeration carried out by the Urban Community Development wing of the GHMC. 

The civic department carried out a rapid one-night enumeration of homeless people a few days ago covering all 30 GHMC circles by constituting special teams who visited bus stations, railway stations, religious places, and identified about 1,502 persons homeless. The least number of destitutes were found in  Kapra (4), AIwaI (6), Chandrayanagutta (12) and Kukatpally (17).

Many homeless persons do not have access to the shelters, as there is either not enough space or no night shelters in the area.  Out of the sanctioned 20 shelters in GHMC limits, only 14 are functioning,  and for a city like Hyderabad, 14-night shelters are not enough.

If migrants from other districts are also counted, the number of homeless will be far more than 4,500 to 5,000.

