Hyderabad Municipal Corporation identifies 1,500 more homeless in one-night survey

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Another 1,502 persons were found homeless in Greater Hyderabad limits as per the enumeration carried out by the Urban Community Development wing of the GHMC.

The civic department carried out a rapid one-night enumeration of homeless people a few days ago covering all 30 GHMC circles by constituting special teams who visited bus stations, railway stations, religious places, and identified about 1,502 persons homeless. The least number of destitutes were found in Kapra (4), AIwaI (6), Chandrayanagutta (12) and Kukatpally (17).

As per the government directions, Urban Local Bodies including GHMC should ensure that no destitute remains without shelter and should have a dignified life by June end.

Many homeless persons do not have access to the shelters, as there is either not enough space or no night shelters in the area. Out of the sanctioned 20 shelters in GHMC limits, only 14 are functioning, and for a city like Hyderabad, 14-night shelters are not enough.

If migrants from other districts are also counted, the number of homeless will be far more than 4,500 to 5,000.