Lack of action against NIFT Hyderabad professor for 'sexual harassment' leads to staff protests

The investigating DCP says, 'We are also looking into the aspect of a possible fake case as the faculty accused had pulled up the contractor last year for their poor performance'

Published: 18th June 2019 08:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of close to 13 support staff staged a protest at NIFT Hyderabad campus stating that they got no resolution for their complaint on alleged sexual harassment by the hands of a senior faculty at the campus.

They stated that neither the in-house Internal Complaints Committee nor the complaint at the police station was taken up, which is why they had to stage a protest.  

“We have filed a complaint, some seven months ago, however till this date, nobody has helped us out. Four of our team members have been sexually abused by the professor,” noted the supervisor of the staff.

On Monday, the police detained the protesters. “We are doing the investigation. We are also looking into the aspect of a possible fake case as the faculty accused had pulled up the contractor last year for their poor performance. This could be a motivated attempt,” said Venkateshwar DCP Madhapur.

