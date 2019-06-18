Home Cities Hyderabad

Researchers from IIT-Hyderabad develop process to improve efficiency of 3rd generation solar cells

Published: 18th June 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 01:31 PM

Official stands under an atrium roof fitted with glass solar cells at The Energy and Resources Institute in Gurgaon, India.

Official stands under an atrium roof fitted with glass solar cells at The Energy and Resources Institute in Gurgaon, India. Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H)  have developed a process to improve the performance of third generation solar cells also known as Dye Sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC).

The study by IIT-H researchers shows that incorporation of magnetic nanoparticles in the DSSC cells, can enhance sunlight-to-power conversion efficiencies.

The findings of this research were recently published in the journal ‘Solar Energy’. The research was conducted by a team headed by Dr J Suryanarayana, Associate Professor at IIT-H.

Dr Suryanarayana said, “Photovoltaic or solar cell technology has been around since 19th century and we are now seeing third generation of cells.

The first-generation silicon-based cells, with energy harvesting efficiency of about 26 per cent, continues to be costly.

Second generation thin film solar cells based on semiconductors have comparable efficiencies and not much lower cost.”

Although the DSSC cells will prove more cost-efficient and environment-friendly, presently their sunlight-to-energy conversion efficiency is only around 13 per cent and this is where findings like that of IIT-H researchers will play a big role, in increasing the efficiency.

