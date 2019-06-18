Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC directs state to submit report on action taken against IAS officer

The High Court directed the state to inform to it about the investigation progress it had made into the alleged NOC scam relating to land admeasuring 5262 square yards at Gudimalkapur.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the Telangana government for delay in initiating departmental inquiry against IAS officer Naveen Mittal and others concerned, despite the order passed by the court in 2017, in a case relating to issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to a land situated at Nanal Nagar in Gudimalkapur of the city, a division bench of HC on Monday directed the State government to submit the report in the first week of August, informing the steps taken over the said issue.

The bench of ACJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther passed the order in an appeal filed by 79-year-old Shanti Agarwal challenging the single judge order and seeking CBI probe on the issue and action against the errant public servants, who included the then district collector Naveen Mittal, the then joint collector V Durga Das, retired special tahsildar VV Venkat Reddy, senior draftsman Madhusudhan Reddy and others concerned for alleged unethical practices.

In 2017, a single judge while allowing the petition filed by Shanti Agarwal, ordered the govt to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Naveen Mittal and others for the manner in which they performed the entire exercise leading to the issuance of the NOC endorsements to the said land and take appropriate action in accordance with law against them.

Besides, the judge dismissed the petition filed by others challenging the cancellation of NOCs in November 2015.

Aggrieved with the same, Syed Abdul Rub and others filed an appeal. The said woman has been fighting to get back her land which was bought in an auction.  

In April this year, the High Court directed the TS govt to inform to it by June 11 this year about the investigation progress it had made into the alleged NOC scam relating to land admeasuring 5262 square yards at Nanal Nagar in Gudimalkapur area of the city.

The court also sought to know about the departmental inquiry ordered against senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal who was facing an allegation that he as the then Hyderabad district collector and also chairman of the NOC committee had favoured some private persons in granting NOC in respect of the subject land.

When the appeal came up for hearing, the bench questioned the State advocate general BS Prasad about the govt’s delay and inaction in having departmental proceedings against the said IAS officer and other errant officials involved in the said scam.

When the AG urged for granting some time to respond on the issue, the bench directed TS govt to submit report informing about the action initiated against the said officials as per the court order and adjourned the case hearing by six weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Naveen Mittal Gudimalkapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp