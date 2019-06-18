Telangana HC directs state to submit report on action taken against IAS officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the Telangana government for delay in initiating departmental inquiry against IAS officer Naveen Mittal and others concerned, despite the order passed by the court in 2017, in a case relating to issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to a land situated at Nanal Nagar in Gudimalkapur of the city, a division bench of HC on Monday directed the State government to submit the report in the first week of August, informing the steps taken over the said issue.

The bench of ACJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther passed the order in an appeal filed by 79-year-old Shanti Agarwal challenging the single judge order and seeking CBI probe on the issue and action against the errant public servants, who included the then district collector Naveen Mittal, the then joint collector V Durga Das, retired special tahsildar VV Venkat Reddy, senior draftsman Madhusudhan Reddy and others concerned for alleged unethical practices.

In 2017, a single judge while allowing the petition filed by Shanti Agarwal, ordered the govt to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Naveen Mittal and others for the manner in which they performed the entire exercise leading to the issuance of the NOC endorsements to the said land and take appropriate action in accordance with law against them.

Besides, the judge dismissed the petition filed by others challenging the cancellation of NOCs in November 2015.

Aggrieved with the same, Syed Abdul Rub and others filed an appeal. The said woman has been fighting to get back her land which was bought in an auction.

In April this year, the High Court directed the TS govt to inform to it by June 11 this year about the investigation progress it had made into the alleged NOC scam relating to land admeasuring 5262 square yards at Nanal Nagar in Gudimalkapur area of the city.

The court also sought to know about the departmental inquiry ordered against senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal who was facing an allegation that he as the then Hyderabad district collector and also chairman of the NOC committee had favoured some private persons in granting NOC in respect of the subject land.

When the appeal came up for hearing, the bench questioned the State advocate general BS Prasad about the govt’s delay and inaction in having departmental proceedings against the said IAS officer and other errant officials involved in the said scam.

When the AG urged for granting some time to respond on the issue, the bench directed TS govt to submit report informing about the action initiated against the said officials as per the court order and adjourned the case hearing by six weeks.