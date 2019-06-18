Three hurt in attack by bouncers in Hyderabad pub brawl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons were allegedly beaten up by bouncers at Amnesia Pub in Jubilee Hills on Sunday night over a tiff on wasting tissue papers.

According to police, Karthik Reddy along with his friends Naveen, Sarath and Hemanth went to the pub in Jubilee Hills on Sunday night to celebrate the birthday of one of them.

Three of them went to the washroom and used tissue papers more than required.

A bouncer Roopesh entered into an argument with them as to why they had wasted the napkins unnecessarily, police said.

The three youths also began arguing with the bouncer as what was wrong in using more number of napkins since the management charge the customers.

An angry Roopesh called the other bouncers and all of them began thrashing them.

The three young youngsters sustained injuries.

Karthik Reddy, who became livid with the bouncers beating up his friends, said he would not pay the bill and sought an apology from the bouncers.

When the pub management refused to tender an apology, the youngsters tried to ransack the premises.

Tension gripped the place for sometime after the youths started shouting against the pub staff for providing poor service and also beating up their friends.

Police detained a few more bouncers in connection with the case and questioned them.

After a woman alleged that she was disrobed and assaulted by a group including women and staff in another bar in Punjagutta a couple of days ago, this is the second incident of violence in Hyderabad.