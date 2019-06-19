Congress leader tries to instal Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, arrested and released on bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Panjagutta junction on Tuesday morning as veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao, along with former MP Harsha Kumar of Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, attempted to install a statue of BR Ambedkar, beside the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.

As police foiled their attempt, they allegedly abused them in vulgar language and obstructed them from performing their duties.

They also attempted to damage the statue of YS Rajashekar Reddy. While police arrested Hanumantha Rao and his followers, Harsha Kumar fled from the scene. Later in the night, a city court released them on bail.

Earlier, Hanumantha Rao and Harsha Kumar along with scores of their followers arrived at the junction. A truck carrying a statue of Ambedkar followed them to the junction.

They tried to unload and instal the Ambedkar statue but they did not have prior permission.

Soon police rushed to the spot and tried to stop them. Angered by this, the former MPs along with their supporters sat in a protest at the junction.

Rao is also said to have tried to damage Rajashekar Reddy’s statue.

As police tried to put them into vehicles, Hanumantha Rao entered into a heated argument with the police.

Hanumantha Rao and 14 others were then shifted to Bolarum police station.

A case was registered against both former MPs and their followers. Later, Rao and 14 others were arrested and produced before the magistrate, who released them on bail.

The magistrate and submit two sureties worth Rs 10,000 each.