Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress leader tries to instal Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, arrested and released on bail

Hanumantha Rao and Harsha Kumar along with scores of their followers arrived at the junction with a truck carrying a statue of Ambedkar following them.

Published: 19th June 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Panjagutta junction on Tuesday morning as veteran Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao, along with former MP Harsha Kumar of Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, attempted to install a statue of BR Ambedkar, beside the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.  

As police foiled their attempt, they allegedly abused them in vulgar language and obstructed them from performing their duties.

They also attempted to damage the statue of YS Rajashekar Reddy.  While police arrested Hanumantha Rao and his followers, Harsha Kumar fled from the scene. Later in the night, a city court released them on bail.

Earlier, Hanumantha Rao and Harsha Kumar along with scores of their followers arrived at the junction. A truck carrying a statue of Ambedkar followed them to the junction.

They tried to unload and instal the Ambedkar statue but they did not have prior permission.

Soon police rushed to the spot and tried to stop them. Angered by this, the former MPs along with their supporters sat in a protest at the junction.

Rao is also said to have tried to damage Rajashekar Reddy’s statue.

As police tried to put them into vehicles, Hanumantha Rao entered into a heated argument with the police. 

Hanumantha Rao and 14 others were then shifted to Bolarum police station.

A case was registered against both former MPs and their followers. Later, Rao and 14 others were arrested and produced before the magistrate, who released them on bail.

The magistrate and submit two sureties worth Rs 10,000 each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Hanumantha Rao Telangana Congress leader Ambedkar Harsha Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp