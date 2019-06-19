Home Cities Hyderabad

Despite Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ban, hoardings continue to dot the city

The ban comes in the wake of havoc due to gusty winds and rains that led to the collapse of hundreds of flex banners and hoardings.

Some hoardings temporarily removed by the GHMC, as part of its monsoon readiness plan, at Khairatabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blatantly flouting the GHMC’s temporary ban on flex banners and hoardings,  they continue to dot different parts of the city.  In view of the ensuing monsoon, GHMC has put a blanket ban on erecting flex banners from June 15 to August 30.

The ban comes in the wake of havoc due to gusty winds and rains that led to the collapse of hundreds of flex banners and hoardings. The damaged flexs fell on Metro rail tracks and roads leading to disruption of traffic and posing a threat to passing cars and pedestrians.

Despite the ban coming into force from June 15, many outdoor advertising agencies are yet to remove them.

Several flex banners and hoardings were spotted at Narayanguda, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Miyapur, Himayathnagar,   Malakpet, Ameerpet, Abids, Secunderabad, Nallakunta, L B Nagar, Nagole and several other parts of Old City.

Even the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited requested the GHMC to see that all flex banners are cleared on the Metro routes as it has become a common phenomena of torn banners falling on overhead power cables.    
On Tuesday, GHMC teams removed hundreds of flex banners at Mythrivanam in Ameerpet-SR Nagar stretch where a large number of computer institutions are located. More than 100 workers, officials, cranes and vehicles were employed in the demolition drive.

GHMC flex ban GHMC ban Hyderabad

