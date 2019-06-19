Home Cities Hyderabad

IIIT Hyderabad junction hit-and-run suspect identified

The car driver involved in a hit-and-run accident which took place at IIIT junction on June 10 in broad daylight, that hit three people, was finally caught by the police on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

A black sedan car had jumped the signal at the junction, took a sharp turn towards ISB main road. It hit two pedestrians, a motorist, and narrowly missed a woman constable. 

Gachibowli police on Tuesday said they had received videos of the incident from passersby present at the location during the incident.

“We have analysed the footage and arrived on a particular car,” said police. A case has been registered under IPC 337.

