Liquor bottle helps Cyberabad police solve murder

HYDERABAD: Liquor bottle found at the scene of offence, mobile location of the deceased accompanied by clues from CCTV footages at wine shops and toddy compound, helped Cyberabad police solve a murder case at Shamshabad.

Pallapolu Raju killed G Pedda Venkataiah, as the latter had an affair with his wife in the past and also threatened to take her away again, police said.

According to police, the body of an unidentified person, suspected to be murdered was found at Thonduapally village last Friday.

As the deceased looked like a labourer, police visited labour addas, during which one K Anjamma identified the deceased as her father G Pedda Venkataiah.

Further, police analysed CC cameras at toddy compounds and wine shops at Shamshabad and found that the victim went to the toddy compound near Umdanagar railway station on Thursday and spent some time with an unidentified person, who is the accused.

Further with the help of the victim’s mobile tower location, police traced the accused Raju. Raju after killing Venkataiah took away his mobile and fled from the spot, DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said.

On inquiry, Raju admitted to the offence and also revealed that the victim and his wife Tirupathamma were having an affair.

Even after Raju along with his wife shifted to Bhoothpur in Mahbubnagar district, Venkataiah followed them and continued the relationship.

Venkataiah even threatened Raju that he will take away his wife and warned to kill Raju, due to which Raju got scared and decided to kill Venkataiah.

Meanwhile, when Raju came to the toddy compound on Thursday, he noticed Venkataiah. He made Venkataiah consume alcohol heavily and took him to an isolated place.

He attacked him with a stick, snatched his phone and fled.