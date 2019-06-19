Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 2,000 minors booked in Hyderabad for traffic violations

All the minor drivers and their parents have been strictly warned not to drive vehicles without driving licence and valid documents.

Published: 19th June 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic violation

Representational image

By PTI

HYDERABAD: More than 2,000 minors have been booked here for driving vehicles without a licence since January this year.

As part of the drive against underage driving,2,217 cases have been registered by Hyderabad traffic police till Tuesday from January 1 and over Rs 16.32 lakh as fine imposed by the courts on the violators.

In this regard 1,932 chargesheets have been filed, additional commissioner of police (Traffic) Anil Kumar told PTI Wednesday.

A few parents of the minors had been jailed last year on charge of allowing their minor children to drive and some minors sent to juvenile homes, but this year only fines have been imposed so far, he said.

All the minor drivers and their parents have been strictly warned not to drive vehicles without driving licence and valid documents.

They have been told about the problems that they would face if involved in such cases and convicted by the court of law.

The traffic police has launched a special drive against underage driving this month.

It was observed that minors driving the vehicles was on the rise resulting in accidents and fatalities, police said, adding, minor drivers and their parents were counselled and sensitised to the consequences of minors driving and accidents resulting in injuries and deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic violation Hyderabad Minors
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp