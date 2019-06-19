Over 2,000 minors booked in Hyderabad for traffic violations

By PTI

HYDERABAD: More than 2,000 minors have been booked here for driving vehicles without a licence since January this year.

As part of the drive against underage driving,2,217 cases have been registered by Hyderabad traffic police till Tuesday from January 1 and over Rs 16.32 lakh as fine imposed by the courts on the violators.

In this regard 1,932 chargesheets have been filed, additional commissioner of police (Traffic) Anil Kumar told PTI Wednesday.

A few parents of the minors had been jailed last year on charge of allowing their minor children to drive and some minors sent to juvenile homes, but this year only fines have been imposed so far, he said.

All the minor drivers and their parents have been strictly warned not to drive vehicles without driving licence and valid documents.

They have been told about the problems that they would face if involved in such cases and convicted by the court of law.

The traffic police has launched a special drive against underage driving this month.

It was observed that minors driving the vehicles was on the rise resulting in accidents and fatalities, police said, adding, minor drivers and their parents were counselled and sensitised to the consequences of minors driving and accidents resulting in injuries and deaths.