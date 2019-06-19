Home Cities Hyderabad

Three lakh private guards to be trained to monitor potential criminal activities

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting organised by Society for Cyberabad Security Council with the participation of top police officials and security heads of around 125 companies. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police will train private security officials of different companies in tactics and intelligence with twin aims of keeping an eye on their activities as well as utilise them as external sources to monitor potential criminal activities. 

Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar said the move is also aimed at creating a data bank of security personnel and keep a check on their performance. “There is a need of creating a Nodal Agency which will maintain the data bank of all the security personnel,” he said.

