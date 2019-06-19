Underground garbage bins soon a reality in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The underground bin system is soon going to be a reality in the city for better management of waste. The GHMC has proposed to install two underground garbage bins in each circle.

Instructions have been issued to municipal officials to identify two suitable places in each circle for setting up underground garbage bins. Presently, the garbage bins kept at public places are an eyesore with garbage littered all around.

The underground bins project has been mooted by the GHMC last year but was put on hold as they wanted take up the project under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by involving corporate companies. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore during an inspection of construction and demolition (C&D) recycling plant at Jeedimetla on Tuesday, directed the officials concerned to identify suitable places for establishing at least two underground garbage bins in each circle.

The advantage of underground dustbins is that they improve the aesthetics of the city and free up surface space for other uses.

How the bin works

The major part of the bin will be under the ground with an inlet to drop the waste. Once the underground bin is full, it will be lifted up by specially designed vehicles and emptied by opening the bottom flap of the garbage system