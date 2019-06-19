Home Cities Hyderabad

Underground garbage bins soon a reality in Hyderabad

The advantage of underground dustbins is that they improve the aesthetics of the city and free up surface space for other uses. 

Published: 19th June 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Berhampur gets underground bins. Image used for representational purposes.

Berhampur gets underground bins. Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The underground bin system is soon going to be a reality in the city for better management of waste. The GHMC has proposed to install two underground garbage bins in each circle. 

Instructions have been issued to municipal officials to identify two suitable places in each circle for setting up underground garbage bins.  Presently, the garbage bins kept at public places are an eyesore with garbage littered all around.

The underground bins project has been mooted by the GHMC last year but was put on hold as they wanted take up the project under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)  initiative by involving corporate companies. GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore during an inspection of construction and demolition (C&D) recycling plant at Jeedimetla on Tuesday, directed the officials concerned to identify suitable places for establishing at least two underground garbage bins in each circle.

The advantage of underground dustbins is that they improve the aesthetics of the city and free up surface space for other uses. 

How the bin works 

The major part of the bin will be under the ground with an inlet to drop the waste. Once the underground bin is full, it will be lifted up by specially designed vehicles and emptied by opening the bottom flap of the garbage system

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad underground bin system GHMC Hyderabad Underground bin system

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Amresh Mathew
    Bonanza for hyderabad Walas : You can now also fall in garbage bins instead of open drains..n it will also get filled when it rains so u dont know where u felt..
    1 hour ago reply

  • Santosh Kumar
    Good
    2 hours ago reply
Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp