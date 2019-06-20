Ahead of International Yoga Day, don’t pause due to menopause

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

Yoga has been proved to be beneficial in relieving the symptoms of various ailments like back pain, asthma, anxiety etc.

Now, the Ministry of AYUSH, in association with the Indian Menopause Society (Hyderabad), has taken up an exhaustive campaign across the state to demonstrate how yoga can ease the various discomforts that come with menopause.

The programme, which started from June 1, is being held across 33 districts in Telangana.

Talking about the response to the programme, Dr A Malathi Syamala, senior medical officer and in-charge director of Vemana Yoga Research Institute (VYRI), says: “We have received very enthusiastic response to the programme. The attendees are asking us to conduct it at other places. They are even requesting us to conduct the classes daily. Anyone can take part in the programmes for free.”

Menopause discomforts

Talking about the issues that menopausal women face, Dr Malathi says: “Yoga can help in improving physical, mental and spiritual well-being. During menopause, women face physical discomfort as well as mental depression due to the fluctuation of hormones like estrogen and progesterone in the body.

During this phase, women can get easily irritated and also might sweat a lot. Some even experience an unusual increase in weight due to thyroid hormone imbalance.

Also, after 35 years, bone density among women decreases and the metabolism slows down. This can lead to osteoarthritis of knee and hip joints.

"In order to get relief from symptoms of menopause, women should practise yoga at least for 6-8 months.”

Best time to perform the Asanas: Morning: before 9 am, Evening: 3 pm to 7 pm It is preferable to practise yoga during mornings rather than evenings.

