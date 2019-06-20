Home Cities Hyderabad

BJP MLA Raja Singh hurt as police foil attempt to install statue in Hyderabad

Raja Singh sustained head injury and was taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Published: 20th June 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Raja Singh was injured in scuffle with police. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: BJP's lone legislator in Telangana Assembly, Raja Singh was injured in caning by police as attempt by a group to install a statue of freedom fighter Rani Avantibai triggered tension in Jumerat Bazar area of Hyderabad.

Since there was no permission by the authorities to install the statue, police tried to prevent this on Wednesday night. It evoked strong protest from people who had brought the statue past midnight.

Meanwhile, MLA Raja Singh reached the spot and there was an argument between the legislator and the police officers. Some protestors pelted stones on the police, forcing the latter to use the force to disperse them.

Raja Singh sustained head injury and was taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The BJP leader criticized the police for not allowing installation of the statue of a freedom fighter. He said he would take up the issue with Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy.

