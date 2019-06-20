BJP MLA Raja Singh's injury self-inflicted: Hyderabad Police

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police on Thursday denied that BJP MLA Raja Singh was injured in the caning by police and allegedly him of inflicting injury on self.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m on Thursday when a group of people illegally replaced the statue of freedom fighter Rani Avantibai with a 25-feet statue of her, triggering tension in Jumerat Bazar area.

A video showing Raja Singh with a granite stone in his hands during the clash with police went viral on the social media. "He is seen hitting himself with this stone on the head and we believe this is what caused the injury," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A.R. Srinivas. He said if there was a lathicharge, others would also have injured.

MLA Raja singh hit himself with a stone on his head and caused a self inflicted injury on his head and is falsely alleging that police has caused this injury.

DCP West Zone

There was no permission for the same from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), so the police tried to stop the group, the official said.

He said Raja Singh, who reached there with about 200 followers, misbehaved with the police and used foul language. "They also manhandled few of our police officers and in the process they forcibly installed the statue, which is an illegal act," he said.

"To my surprise Raja Singh said this morning that he received injury in police action which is false. In fact, he manhandled few of our police officers," said the DCP.

The police officer said a case was booked against those who installed the statue illegally and manhandled the police. The accused were charged with unlawful assembly, obstructing and assault on public servant and promoting enmity between different groups.

Earlier, Raja Singh, who underwent treatment at Osmania General Hospital, claimed that he was injured in police caning.

BJP's national General Secretary Muralidhar Rao, state BJP chief K. Laxman and other party leaders called on Raja Singh at his residence.

Laxman alleged that the TRS government is behind the attack on his party MLA. A delegation of BJP leaders is scheduled to meet Additional Director General of Police Jithender to complain against the police action.