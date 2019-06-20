Home Cities Hyderabad

Can’t sleep at night? Here is 'golden' remedy 

Turmeric milk has long been used in Ayurvedic and customary Chinese practices to help remedy sleep problems.

Golden milk is a guaranteed cure for insomnia.

By Dinnaz, fitness expert
If you suffer from chronic sleep problems, you probably have scoured the internet for solutions, and you may have heard about the golden milk remedy that promises to help you get the rest you need. It’s one of my favourite ways to relax in the evening.

It is a combination of warm, drained coconut milk, turmeric, cinnamon, coconut oil, and peppercorn. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce swelling in your bones and joints, relieving pressure and pain.

It may also help soothe the digestive system, relieving the symptoms of diabetes, Crohn’s disease, and irritable bowel syndrome.

In addition, turmeric has been shown to lower glucose levels and improve digestive assimilation, resulting in less inner chaos before your bedtime. 

Moreover, a warm mug of anything is bound to help calm and relax your body, preparing it for a good night’s sleep.

The best time to drink your mug of turmeric milk is as you are beginning to wind down for the evening, at the start of your bedtime routine.

You can also add ginger or cinnamon or both! if you like.

It is recommended to use the turmeric root itself, as opposed to powdered turmeric. Before turmeric is powdered, the root is heated, dried, and cured, these steps can dilute the potency of the root.

However, in a pinch, either will do. How well you sleep is heavily dependent upon how well you prepare for sleep. 

