Complaints galore but not many FIRs at women’s police station in Hyderabad

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five months since the Women’s Police Station in Madhapur began to take in complaints and lodge FIRs, close to 300-350 complaints have already reached the officials, mostly seeking help in marital disputes. In the same phase, however, merely 63 FIRs have been booked.

According to officials, the surprisingly low number of FIRs when compared to the number of complaints lodged could be attributed to women resorting to police as a reconciliation mechanism.

The concept of women’s police station was primarily meant to take off the load from the routine police stations. The aim was to set up an exclusive system to run investigations into cases of domestic violence and harassment within marriages. They take in complaints under Section 498 A of IPC on cruelty towards women.

“Most women who come here merely want their husbands to change their abusive behaviour. They want police intervention, without filing an FIR. In such cases, we send them for marital counselling. These counsellors, depending on the severity of the case, hold 3 counselling sessions within a specified time frame. If the matter is still not resolved, we file an FIR,” stated M Somanandham, SHO, Women’s Police station, Cyberabad. At present, their jurisdiction includes Madhapur, Gachibowli, Raidurgam and Narsingi.

According to officials, women see these police stations as a formal alternative to filing case. “When a woman approaches us, the counselling centre takes up the issue and contacts the husband. In practical terms, they are getting a third party to hear them out, without hurting the husband’s ego. If the police intervene directly, it generally leads to no reconciliation. This might not be what the woman actually wants,” stated Anasuya C, DCP of Women’s Protection Cell.

However, critics note that the approach could be flawed, and if care is not exercised, dissuade women from filing cases. It is learnt that the counselling, at times, is undertaken by the police officials themselves to the women who come in to give complaints. This could create an impression that they are in favour of reconstituting the family over the woman’s own choice.