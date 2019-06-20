Home Cities Hyderabad

Complaints galore but not many FIRs at women’s police station in Hyderabad

The low number of FIRs, when compared to complaints lodged, could be attributed to women resorting to police as a reconciliation mechanism.

Published: 20th June 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five months since the Women’s Police Station in Madhapur began to take in complaints and lodge FIRs, close to 300-350 complaints have already reached the officials, mostly seeking help in marital disputes. In the same phase, however, merely 63 FIRs have been booked.

According to officials, the surprisingly low number of FIRs when compared to the number of complaints lodged could be attributed to women resorting to police as a reconciliation mechanism.

The concept of women’s police station was primarily meant to take off the load from the routine police stations. The aim was to set up an exclusive system to run investigations into cases of domestic violence and harassment within marriages. They take in complaints under Section 498 A of IPC on cruelty towards women.

“Most women who come here merely want their husbands to change their abusive behaviour. They want police intervention, without filing an FIR. In such cases, we send them for marital counselling. These counsellors, depending on the severity of the case, hold 3 counselling sessions within a specified time frame. If the matter is still not resolved, we file an FIR,” stated M Somanandham, SHO, Women’s Police station, Cyberabad. At present, their jurisdiction includes Madhapur, Gachibowli, Raidurgam and Narsingi.

According to officials, women see these police stations as a formal alternative to filing case. “When a woman approaches us, the counselling centre takes up the issue and contacts the husband. In practical terms, they are getting a third party to hear them out, without hurting the husband’s ego. If the police intervene directly, it generally leads to no reconciliation. This might not be what the woman actually wants,” stated Anasuya C, DCP of Women’s Protection Cell.

However, critics note that the approach could be flawed, and if care is not exercised, dissuade women from filing cases. It is learnt that the counselling, at times, is undertaken by the police officials themselves to the women who come in to give complaints. This could create an impression that they are in favour of reconstituting the family over the woman’s own choice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Women police station
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp