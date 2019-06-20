Junior artiste Raga Madhuri ‘abused’ for filing complaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A junior artist, who currently essays a role in a Telugu TV serial, was allegedly abused by her crew members for lodging a complaint against them with the police.

Earlier, the actor had reportedly suspected them to be responsible for the disappearance of her gold chain, because of which she had filed a complaint.

The complainant Raga Madhuri on Tuesday lodged a complaint stating that she suspected her make-up artist and a few others on the matter. After the police called the suspects and asked them to come to the station, the crew members handed over her gold chain. However, they held that the chain was found from the car they had travelled in.

Later, the crew members allegedly abused Raga Madhuri for the complaint and attempted to assault her.