Ceiling of Hyderabad function hall collapses, no casualties reported

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ceiling of Ratna Mahal convention hall situated at PVNR Expressway Pillar No 83 to Gudimalkapur Market road collapsed on Thursday. However, no casualties were reported.

At the time of the incident, a function was underway. Invitees who were present in the hall saw the roof ceiling slowly and steadily crumbling. They immediately rushed out of the hall for safety.

The office of Assistant City Planner (ACP), Circle 13 (Karwan) has received information from the peshi of GHMC Commissioner that ceiling of Ratna Mahal function hall, Pillar No. 83 to Gudimalkapur market road.

Necessary action would be taken against the functional hall owners.