Door-to-door survey of  backward class voters to be held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC will soon carry out a door-to-door survey to identify voters from backward class (BC) communities in its 150 wards. This can be considered an indication that the Hyderabad municipal body is set to go to elections shortly along with the other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

As per State Government directions, the GHMC has issued a schedule for door-to-door surveys of BC voters. The exercise will be carried out from June 21 to July 19. The last polls to GHMC were held in February, 2016 and their tenure is up to 2021.

The term of office of the elected body for three municipal corporations and 53 municipalities will expire on July 2. Apart from this, State government has constituted 68 new municipalities by upgrading 173 gram panchayats and merging another 131 gram panchayats into adjoining 42 ULBs and municipal corporations for which municipal polls have to be conducted.

The ward strength of each municipality is being presently worked out keeping in view of the population instead of Grade of municipality as was done previously for which a rationale is being finalised through the new Municipality Act. After the ward division of municipalities is done, State Election Commission would issue notification for ward-wise publication of electoral rolls which involves calling objections from public and political parties before final publication of ward-wise electoral rolls. This process involves 30 days for the date of finalisation of delimitation of wards.

Meanwhile, the State government has informed that for reservation to the offices of the Mayors of all Municipal Corporations in the state has to be finalised by the government, for which the details of BC votes is required.