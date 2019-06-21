Hyderabad man held for duping Income Tax department of Rs 22 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Thursday arrested a person or allegedly duping Income Tax authorities to the tune of several crores. The arrested person has been identified as Sanatana Ravi, resident of Venkata Ramana Colony, Hastinapuram.

According to police, on May 15, the CCS police received a complaint by Income Tax Department against Rural Development Society in Punjagutta, represented by its president Sanatana Ravi.

The society, claimed to be involved in research activities in rural areas, particularly in the fluoride-affected Nalgonda district, obtained tax exemption under Section 80 (G).

The society also claimed exemptions from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in 2017-18.

A physical survey of the laboratory and equipment pointed towards a fraud, following which a complaint was made to the police by the IT officials.