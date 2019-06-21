Water woes force Hyderabad school to declare holiday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Such is the water crisis in the city, that a private school in KPHB Colony had to declare holiday for its students on Thursday because there was no water for the students to use.

The coordinator of The Global Edge School confirmed that since there was no water and a tanker could not be arranged the previous day, the management decided to declare holiday for the day.

“The taps were running dry and we could not even arrange a tanker. So we had to declare a holiday. Running the school without water, even for a day, is not possible,” said an official from the school. He added that the tanker turned up later on Thursday. The parents too were in for a surprise on Thursday morning, when they received a text message from the school informing them that the school was shut for the day due to water shortage.

This incident also brings to light the water woes of city residents. They can only avail services of HMWS water tankers every three to four days, increasing their dependence on private tankers which charge Rs 3,000- Rs 3,500 for a 5,000-litre tanker. The month-long heatwave condition, coupled with delayed monsoon has further aggravated the water woes.