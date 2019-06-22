Home Cities Hyderabad

Destressing young souls through yoga

Yoga is part of the syllabus in physical education in the school and with over 3000 students from Class I to XII, the school alters the syllabus to suit the age and needs of the students.

Published: 22nd June 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Children from Classes III and above switched from their usual assembly routine to observe International Yoga Day at Army Public School, Golconda.

Children from Classes III and above switched from their usual assembly routine to observe International Yoga Day at Army Public School, Golconda.

By Anan Ashraf 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "We were compensating for all the sleep we have been missing out on,” said a bunch of laughing Class XII students post the yoga practice held in Army Public School, Bolarum as part of the international Yoga Day.

But jokes apart, one of them explained smiling, “Our exams are on and in the past one week there has been something or the other going on in the school. It has been like study, work, run, practice… So, this was a nice refresher.”

The event was organised by Jyoti Tewari, a Psychology teacher, health and wellness officer and counsellor of the school together with Abha Rao, the PE teacher with the help of a corporate trainer and yoga instructor hailing from Maharashtra, Mukta Karmuse. 

Jyoti Tewari explains the thought that went into the event, “We believe in holistic development. We place a lot of emphasis on the emotional health of children and there cannot be a better way than yoga when it comes to the emotional health of children. These days there is a lot of emphasis being laid on EQ as well as IQ. When we make them practice yoga, the unification of body, breath and mind takes place and as a result, children improve holistically, they blossom.”

Yoga is part of the syllabus in physical education in the school. With over 3000 students from Class I to XII, the school alters the syllabus to suit the age and needs of the students. Abha Rao elucidated, “For juniors, we make it as much fun as possible - animal poses for instance. So, it’s more interesting for them. This keeps it interesting for them and we are able to keep up their concentration. As they grow older, we need to develop their focus also. So, we try to internalise their practice so they can work with their body and mind together. So, slowly, we increase the intensity for children.”

A healthy turn from routine

Children from Classes III and above switched from their usual assembly routine to observe International Yoga Day at Army Public School, Golconda. “In today’s generation, in the modern day, life has become so fast-paced that people don’t have time for themselves. It is very important to look after yourself. Yoga must be taken up whenever possible so that people can unwind from their busy life for their health and well-being,” said Vidya Muralidharan, Principal addressing the students.

The day started with their daily prayer followed by students spreading their yoga mats to sit down for meditation. The school’s Yoga teacher started instructing the students with simple asanas which the students obediently followed. Soon after a refreshing session of simple yoga and exercises, the kids dispersed to their usual classes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga for all Hyderabad schools yoga Yoga
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp