Here is a list of places in Hyderabad to pamper your furry friend

Some shops desire to give a different view towards pets, it’s not just grooming services, but the entire life of the pet is taken care of.

By Sheetal Pais
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Those long game sessions with your pet on the lawn and later the cleaning makes you think that it’s enough for your furry friend. But while basic grooming can be done at home which includes a bath, for all other grooming needs of pets’ pet salons offer solutions for hair combing, coat shine, nail cutting and even matchmaking. There are stationary and mobile pet spas in the city. We list three them:

Scoopy Scrub

It is the first professional pet grooming parlour established in 2007 by Sanjeev Kumar with its headquarters in Delhi and several branches in India including Hyderabad. It has been rewarded several accolades for its best grooming services. There are three branches in the city – Oldest one in Ameerpet, recently opened in Banjara Hills Road No.5 and Secunderabad. Its owner, Medha Trehan a pet parent of five dogs, hails from a pet loving family who supported her to establish her career  as a professional pet groomer.  She was trained at Delhi Scoopy scrub and started a franchise in Ameerpet. The reason behind her inspiration was her childhood pet Lhasa Apso which needed regular grooming.
Medha says, “Pets must be taken care like babies. Grooming is important not just for good appearance but also for health purpose. Health includes maintaining physical appearance as well as hygiene.”
She further talks on grooming, “Regular cleaning is necessary and differs from pet to pet. Some pets have more wax formation and for some its faster. Regular nail cutting is required for indoor pets as they have smooth paws otherwise it becomes painful for them to walk, whereas for street dogs, nails get naturally filed. Regular brushing is required for both long coat and short coat because they gradually develop knots and get tangled as a result matting is formed.” 

Pet Gully Services 

It is another recently developed mobile pet grooming salon owned by a  pet loving couple Hima Gowri and Deepak Kumar. Their motive was to go to every street/gully to provide doorstep pet services and hence the name PetGully.

They desire to give a different view towards pets, it’s not just grooming services, but the entire life of the pet is taken care of.

When thinking of adopting a pet it shouldn’t be a responsibility of who is going to take the pet for poop or grooming or for any event. Pet gully through its services like training makes it easier for customers and establishes a special bond between the pet and the owner.

“Our vision is to train them in such a way that they can be taken even in malls and supermarkets. We are looking for to bring in that kind of change,” says Hima. They are planning to extend their services by reaching out to hospitals and keeping therapy dogs who can act as healing agents for patients.

They also want it in the schools to create awareness among kids as to how one can take care of pets and how pets impact their lives.

Initially when it started in  2017, they began with the concept of pet grooming services on wheels. It is a sophisticated van with entire set up of infrastructure, grooming table, all range of shampoos and pet accessories functioning quite well as a pet salon.

Deepak says “We had no clue whether our concept would work in traffic like in Hyderabad. We had to work in measurements like the capacity of the tank to fit in a van and items to be placed, number of slots, proper drainage etc.”

The customer just needs to book an appointment and the petgully van parks right in front of the location where the owner has to bring the pet till the van and all the needs are taken care inside the van.

They also have services like:

Training service, which requires prior booking and works like a kid sent to a school. 
Matrimonial service here works like shaadi.com but to meet the mating purpose of pets. 
Office buddy is where office employees can mingle with pets for around two hours or so and it works like a stress buster. 

Happy Tails pet grooming and Spa extension of Claws & Paws Pet Clinic

It was founded by Dr. M. S. Krishna Kanth in 2013.  Initially, pet grooming worked on request basis where groomers went to the customers’ homes and grooming of pets was taken care.

For veterinary services pets were brought to the clinic on prior appointment. There are two branches one in Banjara Hills Rd. No. 10 and the other newly opened in Madhapur. They also have a shop which provides pet supplies and accessories. 

He says, “We gradually realised that pets were more playful and less cooperative in their territory during grooming services which were little difficult to handle. Hence, we thought to provide professional stationary grooming services.” Grooming is essential to avoid the pets from having unhygienic coat and providing a balanced diet for pets is necessary. Other than that it makes them prettier. Better. 

